Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.58 and last traded at $183.3080. 16,429,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 27,235,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.33.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.61. The stock has a market cap of $527.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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