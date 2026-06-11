Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $201.26, but opened at $179.67. Oracle shares last traded at $180.5180, with a volume of 14,602,265 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record Q4 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while cloud infrastructure revenue surged and backlog/RPO hit a record level. Reuters: Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Oracle posted record Q4 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while cloud infrastructure revenue surged and backlog/RPO hit a record level. Positive Sentiment: Management kept its FY27 revenue outlook strong and raised profit guidance, which suggests Oracle expects continued demand for its cloud and AI services. Oracle PR release

Management kept its FY27 revenue outlook strong and raised profit guidance, which suggests Oracle expects continued demand for its cloud and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Cantor Fitzgerald, DA Davidson, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Benzinga analyst updates

Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Cantor Fitzgerald, DA Davidson, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term enterprise/customer win. Quartz: Oracle wins $396M federal HR software contract

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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