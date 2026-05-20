Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 3.5% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.22 and last traded at $187.8980. 15,620,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,393,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.46.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 3.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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