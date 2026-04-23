OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.23. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 365,416 shares.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In related news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 32,300 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,190,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,419,260.82. This trade represents a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 32,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $94,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 589,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,416.66. The trade was a 5.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 108,643 shares of company stock worth $321,407 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,748,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 878,151 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,099,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 234,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OraSure Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OraSure Technologies wasn't on the list.

While OraSure Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here