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OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
OraSure Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OraSure Technologies is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.27 per share and revenue of approximately $28.85 million.
  • OSUR shares opened at $4.02, near the upper end of their 52-week range of $2.08 to $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of about $276.8 million, while institutional investors own 93.5% of outstanding shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $3.00, despite recent insider buying and increased holdings by several institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd purchased 25,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,462 shares in the company, valued at $339,251.38. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Kotler Kevin bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,359,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 878,151 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,864,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 470,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 358,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OraSure Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OraSure Technologies

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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Earnings History for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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