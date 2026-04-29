OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $27.6740 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 59.76%.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $216.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.85. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Insider Activity

In other OraSure Technologies news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 32,300 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 589,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,416.66. The trade was a 5.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 32,300 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $94,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,190,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,260.82. This represents a 1.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 108,643 shares of company stock valued at $321,407. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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