O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.59 and last traded at $83.8030, with a volume of 4053840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.75.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here