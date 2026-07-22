O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $4.8685 billion for the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of ORLY opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.70.

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O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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