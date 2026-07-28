Organon & Co. (OGN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.5655 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,560.85. The trade was a 100.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,512 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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