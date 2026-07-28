Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.6 million.

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Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 855,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,252. The company has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.98%.Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORN

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,849.42. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $606,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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