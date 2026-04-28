Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Orion Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.360-0.420 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts: Sign Up

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 229,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,849. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $466.85 million, a P/E ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Research cut Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Orion Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orion Group

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 329,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.55. The trade was a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $131,013.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,572.75. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orion Group wasn't on the list.

While Orion Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here