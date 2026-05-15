Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company's current price.

ORN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Orion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

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Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 105,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,054. The firm has a market cap of $619.75 million, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 329,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,010,849.42. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $1,832,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,010,193 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,801,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,267,707 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,704,174 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,977 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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