Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Orion Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orion Group reported a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, missing analysts’ $0.06 EPS estimate by $0.08. The company updated its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $0.23–$0.30.
  • ORN shares fell $0.46 to $11.96 following the results, while the stock remains below its 50-day moving average. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $17.60.
  • Institutional investors own 70.25% of Orion Group, with several funds increasing their positions, while insiders sold 40,695 shares worth approximately $606,512 during the last quarter.
  • Interested in Orion Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. Orion Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.300 EPS.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 855,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,252. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $484.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 10,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $167,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,482.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,695 shares of company stock worth $606,512 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Orion Group Right Now?

Before you consider Orion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orion Group wasn't on the list.

While Orion Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines