Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. Orion Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.300 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts: Sign Up

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 855,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,252. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $484.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 10,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $167,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,482.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,695 shares of company stock worth $606,512 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orion Group wasn't on the list.

While Orion Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here