Orion (OEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion (NYSE:OEC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $474.4340 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Orion (NYSE:OEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Orion had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $459.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.31 million. On average, analysts expect Orion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orion Stock Up 5.4%

OEC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Orion has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Orion's payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Orion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Orion in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Orion

About Orion

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion NYSE: OEC, is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

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