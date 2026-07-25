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Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Orla Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Orla Mining currently has an average analyst rating of “Buy” from nine covering firms, with a 1-year average price target of $27.00.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: TD Cowen and TD Securities both upgraded the stock to buy, while Zacks Research downgraded it to hold.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share, and institutional investors remain active, with about 43.04% of shares held by institutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Orla Mining.

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company's stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,405 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 83,706.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,436 shares of the company's stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -599.40%.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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