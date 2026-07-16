Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 34456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$35.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$29.61.

Read Our Latest Report on OLA

Orla Mining Trading Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.45%.The firm had revenue of C$526.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ling Stephen sold 2,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$38,583.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$33,282.70. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

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