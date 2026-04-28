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Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Orthofix Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orthofix will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on May 5 at 8:30 AM ET; analysts expect ($0.29) EPS and $193.275 million in revenue, with full‑year EPS forecasts of about −$2 and −$1 next fiscal year.
  • In the prior quarter Orthofix posted ($0.06) EPS on $219.91 million in revenue and showed negative ROE (20.38%) and net margin (11.21%); the stock trades near $12.23 with a market cap of ~$491 million, a 52‑week range of $10.24–$16.99, and a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold (target $17.25).
  • Insider activity includes Lucas Vitale selling 4,269 shares in March while Engine Capital bought 13,061 shares in February; insiders own 1.30% and institutional investors own roughly 89.8% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $193.2750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orthofix Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $50,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 160,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,912,552.08. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 13,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,270.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,673,092 shares in the company, valued at $47,603,272.32. The trade was a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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