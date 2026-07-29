Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to announce earnings of ($0.4099) per share and revenue of $209.2770 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.87. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Orthofix Medical from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OFIX

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $34,424.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,175.40. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John B. Henneman III purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,113,318.34. This represents a 5.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,657 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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