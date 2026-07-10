OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Roth Capital

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSTX. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OS Therapies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get OS Therapies alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on OS Therapies

OS Therapies Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of OSTX stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. OS Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OS Therapies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OS Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OS Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OS Therapies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OS Therapies wasn't on the list.

While OS Therapies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here