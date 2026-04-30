OSB Group's (OSB) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

OSB Group (LON:OSB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 680 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OSB Group to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 667.80.

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OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 526. 1,207,875 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,789. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 460 and a one year high of GBX 647.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.65.

OSB Group (LON:OSB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSB Group

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 36,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555, for a total transaction of £202,186.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,474 shares of company stock worth $382,880,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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