Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

OSB Group's (OSB) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
OSB Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a "Buy" on OSB with a GBX 680 target implying roughly a 29.3% upside, and the stock carries a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 667.80 (other brokers include RBC's GBX 800 and Deutsche Bank's GBX 660).
  • Shares traded at GBX 526 midday; OSB has a market cap of £1.85bn, a P/E of 7.15, a one‑year range of GBX 460–647.50, and reported recent quarterly EPS of GBX 75.60 with ROE 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%.
  • Management approved a stock buyback plan and insiders have been net sellers recently—Andy Golding sold 36,430 shares at GBX 555 and insiders sold 670,474 shares (about $382.9m) over the past 90 days—which could temper investor sentiment despite analyst optimism.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of OSB Group.

OSB Group (LON:OSB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 680 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 800 price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OSB Group to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 667.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSB

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 526. 1,207,875 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,789. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 460 and a one year high of GBX 647.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.65.

OSB Group (LON:OSB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSB Group

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 36,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555, for a total transaction of £202,186.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,474 shares of company stock worth $382,880,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OSB Group Right Now?

Before you consider OSB Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OSB Group wasn't on the list.

While OSB Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
From Market Tactic (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines