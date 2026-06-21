Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.7778.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $273,701.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,710.58. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 1,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $33,414.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 214,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,082.66. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 189,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,140 in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,701,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,477,000 after acquiring an additional 540,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,964,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 1,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 237,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,186,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 5,227,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 146.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,886,000 after buying an additional 2,163,000 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.37. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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