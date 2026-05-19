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Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Oscar Health logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oscar Health shares hit a new 52-week high, rising to as much as $25.58 on heavy volume after closing previously at $23.32.
  • Recent analyst activity was mixed: some firms raised price targets, Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to strong-buy, but the overall consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $18.22.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $2.07 versus $1.11 estimated, while revenue grew 52.6% year over year to $4.65 billion. Insider trading was also notable, with the CEO buying 1 million shares earlier in April and the CFO later selling 100,000 shares under a 10b5-1 plan.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.3740, with a volume of 13753974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,546,761.92. The trade was a 10.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,216,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,177,845.60. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,186,267 shares of the company's stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 89.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,298,340 shares of the company's stock worth $100,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,691 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 146.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814,046 shares of the company's stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company's stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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