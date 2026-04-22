Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.5625.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 1.2%

OSK opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Oshkosh's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,490,000 after purchasing an additional 975,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 908.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,193,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 704,022 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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