Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $13.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. 2,149,795 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,822. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Oshkosh has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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