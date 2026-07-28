Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.000 EPS.

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Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,766 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,700.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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