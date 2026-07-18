Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.26 and traded as high as $147.88. Oshkosh shares last traded at $143.4060, with a volume of 1,119,894 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after acquiring an additional 345,782 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $175,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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