Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.38.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $120.28 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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