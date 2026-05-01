Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $2.2923 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,005,205 shares of the company's stock worth $377,547,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oshkosh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,882,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oshkosh by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,804 shares of the company's stock worth $152,490,000 after purchasing an additional 975,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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