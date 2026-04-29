OTCMKTS:IFNNY FY2027 EPS Forecast Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies' current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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