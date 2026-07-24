Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.4545.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 10.17%.Otis Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,128,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,798,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788,225 shares of the company's stock worth $945,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,842,153 shares of the company's stock worth $685,012,000 after purchasing an additional 422,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,997 shares of the company's stock worth $408,798,000 after purchasing an additional 163,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company's stock.

Otis Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Otis beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $1.01 matching consensus and revenue of $3.86 billion coming in above forecasts. Article Title

Otis beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $1.01 matching consensus and revenue of $3.86 billion coming in above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Service sales remained a bright spot, rising 11% in the quarter, while modernization orders increased and backlog grew 24% year over year, supporting longer-term demand visibility. Article Title

Service sales remained a bright spot, rising 11% in the quarter, while modernization orders increased and backlog grew 24% year over year, supporting longer-term demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Otis raised its full-year revenue outlook to about $15.1 billion-$15.3 billion, but management’s new EPS guidance of $4.01-$4.05 was below prior expectations, limiting enthusiasm. Article Title

Otis raised its full-year revenue outlook to about $15.1 billion-$15.3 billion, but management’s new EPS guidance of $4.01-$4.05 was below prior expectations, limiting enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: The market is reacting to another guidance cut, which points to margin strain and cost pressures even as sales improved. Article Title

The market is reacting to another guidance cut, which points to margin strain and cost pressures even as sales improved. Negative Sentiment: New Equipment weakness and lower adjusted operating profit suggest the turnaround is still incomplete, weighing on investor sentiment. Article Title

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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