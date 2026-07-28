Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,340 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the June 30th total of 35,280 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 38,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Otsuka had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otsuka will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Otsuka has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTSKY

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

Further Reading

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