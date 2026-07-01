Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) Trading Down 4% - Here's What Happened

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $60.02. Approximately 5,297,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

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Ouster News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ouster announced that its Rev8 digital lidar sensors now comply with the Build America, Buy America Act, making them eligible for federally funded infrastructure projects such as smart cities, transit systems, and intelligent transportation networks. Article Title

Ouster announced that its Rev8 digital lidar sensors now comply with the Build America, Buy America Act, making them eligible for federally funded infrastructure projects such as smart cities, transit systems, and intelligent transportation networks. Positive Sentiment: The company has also benefited from new partnership activity, including a strategic agreement with AIM Intelligent Machines, an expanded collaboration with FieldAI, and a larger manufacturing deal with Benchmark Electronics to support higher Rev8 output. Article Title

The company has also benefited from new partnership activity, including a strategic agreement with AIM Intelligent Machines, an expanded collaboration with FieldAI, and a larger manufacturing deal with Benchmark Electronics to support higher Rev8 output. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is being driven by Ouster’s positioning as a pure-play “physical AI” company, supplying the perception layer for autonomous machines, robotics, and smart infrastructure. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm is being driven by Ouster’s positioning as a pure-play “physical AI” company, supplying the perception layer for autonomous machines, robotics, and smart infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that Ouster’s rally has pushed the stock to a 52-week high, but analysts remain cautious given the sharp run-up and elevated valuation. Article Title

Recent commentary notes that Ouster’s rally has pushed the stock to a 52-week high, but analysts remain cautious given the sharp run-up and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Despite the momentum, Ouster is still not consistently profitable and trades at a rich valuation after its large move, which could increase volatility if expectations cool. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

Ouster Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 3.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 54,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $2,109,362.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,363.48. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 308,742 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $12,822,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 294,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,248,193.72. The trade was a 51.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 910,591 shares of company stock worth $32,578,780. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ouster by 114.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 116,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 706.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 155,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,888 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

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