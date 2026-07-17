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Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Trading Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Outdoor logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW) fell 3% on Friday, trading as low as $2.23 amid lighter volume than usual.
  • Analysts remain mixed but slightly constructive: Roth Capital raised its target to $2.75 and kept a buy rating, while consensus from MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy with a $2.62 target.
  • The company recently reported a Q1 earnings miss of ($0.03) per share versus expectations for ($0.02), though revenue of $13.89 million came in above estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW - Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. 544,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,222,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Weiss Ratings cut Outdoor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Outdoor from $2.30 to $2.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.62.

Get Our Latest Report on POWW

Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Outdoor had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that Outdoor Holding Company will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outdoor by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,494,006 shares of the company's stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,006 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Outdoor by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 532,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 457,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Outdoor by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 283,594 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

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