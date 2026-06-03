OUTFRONT Media FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media's current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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OUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.71.

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OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.4%

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $545,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,954 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,314,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,779,000 after purchasing an additional 486,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,483,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 111,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,309,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,850,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Key Stories Impacting OUTFRONT Media

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term estimates for FY2026 to $2.08 EPS from $2.03 and also lifted Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting improving earnings expectations for OUTFRONT Media.

Zacks Research raised near-term estimates for to from $2.03 and also lifted and forecasts, suggesting improving earnings expectations for OUTFRONT Media. Positive Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains $2.11 EPS , which suggests analysts still expect solid profitability despite the mixed quarter-by-quarter revisions.

The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains , which suggests analysts still expect solid profitability despite the mixed quarter-by-quarter revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages reportedly set an average target price of $30.71 for OUTFRONT Media, which is close to where the stock has been trading and points to limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Brokerages reportedly set an average target price of for OUTFRONT Media, which is close to where the stock has been trading and points to limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on the stock, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a bullish call.

Zacks Research kept a rating on the stock, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its longer-term estimates for Q1 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, which may be pressuring sentiment by implying slower earnings growth later on.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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