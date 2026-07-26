OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.57.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Michael Norton acquired 4,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,600. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 74.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OUTFRONT Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OUTFRONT Media wasn't on the list.

While OUTFRONT Media currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here