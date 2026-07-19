Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Outset Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.29. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 17,672 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $87,299.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,939.82. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,337 shares of company stock worth $115,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 662.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,452 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company's flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo's modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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