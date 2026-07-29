Owens Corning (OC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $2.6578 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The company's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Owens Corning's payout ratio is presently -47.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Owens Corning from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 1,926 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $232,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,005.56. This trade represents a 38.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachel Barthelemy Marcon sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $84,497.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,012.08. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the construction company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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