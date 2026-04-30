Owlet (OWLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $20.8420 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.01 million. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Owlet Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Owlet has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Owlet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Owlet from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Owlet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Owlet in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Owlet by 6,517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company's stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

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