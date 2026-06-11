Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the company's current price.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 536,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,705. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,762 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,738 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Key Oxford Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, topping analyst estimates of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with expectations. Article Title

Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, topping analyst estimates of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns and a dividend yield of about 6.4%. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns and a dividend yield of about 6.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target on OXM to $44 from $51 and kept a market perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view but still implying upside from the current share price. Article Title

Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target on OXM to $44 from $51 and kept a market perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view but still implying upside from the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Management’s forward guidance disappointed, with Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 versus the Street’s $1.45 estimate and full-year EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.70 below consensus, raising concerns about demand and margin pressure. Article Title

Management’s forward guidance disappointed, with Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 versus the Street’s $1.45 estimate and full-year EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.70 below consensus, raising concerns about demand and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined slightly year over year and analysts noted slower sales and mixed margins, which helped drive the stock lower despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oxford Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Industries wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here