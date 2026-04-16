Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Insider Ian Wilcock Acquires 1,441 Shares

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Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Oxford Metrics plc ( LON:OMG Get Free Report ) insider Ian Wilcock purchased 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 per share, for a total transaction of £691.68.

LON OMG opened at GBX 48.36 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Oxford Metrics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 62.99.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses. The Group trades through its market-leading division, Vicon and smart manufacturing divisions, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group.

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