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Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Insider Ian Wilcock Acquires 1,441 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Oxford Metrics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider Ian Wilcock purchased 1,441 shares on April 14 at an average price of GBX 48, for a total of £691.68.
  • Oxford Metrics trades around GBX 48.36 with a market capitalization of £54.65 million and a negative P/E of -87.92; its 50-day/200-day moving averages are GBX 49.65 and GBX 47.54 respectively.
  • The company is a smart sensing and software provider (divisions include Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group) serving over 10,000 customers across healthcare, entertainment, defence and manufacturing.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) insider Ian Wilcock purchased 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 per share, for a total transaction of £691.68.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

LON OMG opened at GBX 48.36 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Oxford Metrics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 62.99.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses. The Group trades through its market-leading division, Vicon and smart manufacturing divisions, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group.

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