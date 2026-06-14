Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 0.9%

PCG opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $772,766.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 136,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,679.55. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,273.88. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,468. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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