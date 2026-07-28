Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,550. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE PCG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 10,967,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,872,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.27. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Gas & Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 908.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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