Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $18.00. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $16.2910, with a volume of 1,721,856 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings and revenue beats: Pagaya reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share , well above analyst estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.71. Revenue reached $387.0 million , exceeding the $356.5 million consensus estimate and increasing 15.1% year over year. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pagaya reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.71. Revenue reached , exceeding the $356.5 million consensus estimate and increasing 15.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Record business momentum: Management cited record net income and network volume, indicating stronger partner activity and increased adoption of Pagaya’s AI-driven financial products. The company said its growth “flywheel” is accelerating as partners send more volume and use more products. Pagaya Stock Rises After Q2 Double Beat

Management cited record net income and network volume, indicating stronger partner activity and increased adoption of Pagaya’s AI-driven financial products. The company said its growth “flywheel” is accelerating as partners send more volume and use more products. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year profit outlook: Pagaya raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that operating momentum and scale are translating into improved profitability. Pagaya Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Pagaya raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing investor confidence that operating momentum and scale are translating into improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Pagaya’s valuation had appeared discounted on price-to-sales and price-to-tangible-book measures before the report, potentially offering additional support if the company sustains its growth and profitability. Does Pagaya's Discounted Valuation Make the Stock a Buy Now?

Pagaya’s valuation had appeared discounted on price-to-sales and price-to-tangible-book measures before the report, potentially offering additional support if the company sustains its growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Forward revenue guidance was conservative: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $370 million-$390 million is below the $396.4 million analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion also only reaches the current $1.5 billion consensus at its upper end, creating a potential near-term overhang despite the strong quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 44.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Evangelos Perros sold 11,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $187,586.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,041.43. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $32,121.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $272,866.79. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 58,090 shares of company stock valued at $923,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company's stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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