PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.9833.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Wall Street Zen cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.64 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,764,422 shares of the company's stock worth $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,610,914 shares of the company's stock worth $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,616 shares of the company's stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,450,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,926,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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