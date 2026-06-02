Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 1,598 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,667 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $250,050.00.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $8.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.17. 42,706,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,753,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after buying an additional 7,678,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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