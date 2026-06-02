Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 1,667 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,493,000. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,706,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,753,384. The business's 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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