Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.25 and last traded at $122.8210, with a volume of 18016339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s U.S. revenue grew 104% in Q1 2026, underscoring strong demand across both government and commercial customers and reinforcing the company’s growth story. Article Title

Palantir’s U.S. revenue grew 104% in Q1 2026, underscoring strong demand across both government and commercial customers and reinforcing the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive, noting that Palantir continues to rank as a favored AI software name among hedge funds and that recent analyst targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Some commentary remains constructive, noting that Palantir continues to rank as a favored AI software name among hedge funds and that recent analyst targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are debating whether PLTR is still a value opportunity versus peers like Paycom, highlighting that investors are increasingly focused on valuation rather than just growth. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators are debating whether PLTR is still a value opportunity versus peers like Paycom, highlighting that investors are increasingly focused on valuation rather than just growth. Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders say PLTR is near a major support region, suggesting the stock may be trying to stabilize after its recent pullback. Article Title

Technical traders say PLTR is near a major support region, suggesting the stock may be trying to stabilize after its recent pullback. Negative Sentiment: Reuters-reported news that France’s domestic intelligence agency will replace Palantir tools with a French competitor raises concern about competitive pressure and potential loss of international government business. Article Title

Reuters-reported news that France’s domestic intelligence agency will replace Palantir tools with a French competitor raises concern about competitive pressure and potential loss of international government business. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also frame Palantir as expensive relative to fundamentals, with some investors arguing that a lot of future growth is already priced into the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $286.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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