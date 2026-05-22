Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Jeffrey Buckley Sells 830 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,712 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $232,900.48.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.88. 27,472,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,120. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here