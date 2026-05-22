Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $22,516,524.56 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. 27,472,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,201,120. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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