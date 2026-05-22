Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $232,900.48 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $232,900.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,533.48. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.88. 27,472,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,201,120. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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